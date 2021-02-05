Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 8,334 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,816,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 248,138 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 319,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,434,000 after buying an additional 84,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 78,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

RGA opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $155.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

