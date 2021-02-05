Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,951 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE:AIG opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.