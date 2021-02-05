Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 25,323 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,323 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.22% of Stantec worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Stantec by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 459,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stantec by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 223,554 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Stantec by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,143,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,006 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $4,654,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stantec by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 114,285 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STN. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Shares of STN opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.62 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

