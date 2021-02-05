Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MarketAxess by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,902,000 after buying an additional 166,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,515,000 after buying an additional 118,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,384,000 after buying an additional 112,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total value of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,595,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total value of $2,185,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,915,683. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $566.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $548.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.99 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

