Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,678 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.78.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

