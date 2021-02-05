Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Abiomed by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Abiomed by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $324.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.68 and a 200 day moving average of $291.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,516,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,656 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

