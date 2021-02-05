Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in KLA by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after buying an additional 534,158 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after buying an additional 52,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,636,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 91.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after buying an additional 263,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.42.

Shares of KLAC opened at $294.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.