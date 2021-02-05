Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.63 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,167 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $856,596,000 after acquiring an additional 619,466 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $711,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $57.85 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

