Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.25.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $252.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.70. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $329.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($1.66). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

