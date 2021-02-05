Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 686 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,296,000 after purchasing an additional 180,791 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 156.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,246,000 after purchasing an additional 136,787 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 38.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 392,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,362,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,916,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 184.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 144,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after buying an additional 93,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.96.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $373.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.00. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.59 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

