Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 66,597 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,597 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,470 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 912,062 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $30,766,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,900,000 after acquiring an additional 503,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

CAG stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.