Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,974.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $1,487,680.81.

On Monday, December 14th, Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $3,730,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $213.75 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.92.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $868,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

