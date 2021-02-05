Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Short Interest Up 17.0% in January

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 437.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZSAN stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $75.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.98. Zosano Pharma has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.96.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Zosano Pharma will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ZSAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

