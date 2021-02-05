Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $439.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zoom shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Demand for the company’s cloud-native video-first platform is expected to remain solid owing to the work-from-home and online-learning wave. Easy to deploy, use, manage and scalability makes Zoom’s software popular among its customers. Expanding clientele is expected to drive top-line growth momentum in the near term. Moreover, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Its efforts to eliminate the security and privacy loopholes, as well as new hardware and Zoom From Home solution’s launch, are expected to help in expanding clientele. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. However, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $435.17.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $389.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.58. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 18.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

