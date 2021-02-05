Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Trading 9.5% Higher

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) traded up 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $21.55. 3,203,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 1,071,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 354.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $311,100.00. Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 14.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,888,000 after purchasing an additional 306,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 24.2% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 817,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 159,412 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 328.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 708,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 542,954 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 6.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 668,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 41,213 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zogenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

