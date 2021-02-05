Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Hits New 12-Month High at $156.63

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $156.63 and last traded at $155.92, with a volume of 31870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.60.

Z has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $11,733,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,704,955 shares in the company, valued at $288,537,549.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.33, for a total value of $21,666,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,704,955 shares in the company, valued at $293,027,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 726,738 shares of company stock valued at $81,408,139. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

