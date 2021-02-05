Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stake Reduced by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Zillow Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $414,734.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,404 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $101,636.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 726,738 shares of company stock valued at $81,408,139. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $148.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.47. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $153.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

