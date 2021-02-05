Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Reaches $1.00 Billion

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $90.48 or 0.00243267 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $896.09 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00099084 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00029101 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000590 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,062,550 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official website is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.