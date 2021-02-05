Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IKTSY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intertek Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised Intertek Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.00. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

