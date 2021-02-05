Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) to Hold

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golden Star Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. 337,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,705. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 25,771 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 346,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 173,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 309,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

