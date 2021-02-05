Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $14.68 on Monday. Kaleyra has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $430.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaleyra by 6.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the third quarter worth $76,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaleyra by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the third quarter worth $225,000. 20.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleyra (KLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.