Zacks Investment Research Lowers Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $372.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,651.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 290.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 188.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 16.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 916,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 128,169 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Water Resources (GWRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.