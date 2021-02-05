Zacks Investment Research Lowers Genpact (NYSE:G) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact (NYSE:G) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genpact continues to enjoy a competitive position in the BPO services market based on domain expertise in business analytics, digital and consulting. Acquisitions boost customer base and drive top-line growth. Artificial Intelligence offers ample growth opportunities. The company is benefitting from its strong clientale across the world. Consistency in rewarding shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases not only boost investor confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. On the flip side, Genpact continues to face significant client concentration in terms of geographic location. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues and profits. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of Genpact have declined over the past year.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.70.

Shares of G opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 44,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Genpact by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 455,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 37,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Genpact by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

