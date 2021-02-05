Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) to Hold

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FSNUY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

FSNUY stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 35,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,867. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

