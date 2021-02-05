Zacks Investment Research Lowers EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EGP. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.80.

NYSE:EGP opened at $144.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.00 and a 200-day moving average of $135.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $153.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $437,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

