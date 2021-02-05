Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) to Hold

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Rock Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company continues to benefit from a number of initiatives namely streamlining of operations, cost saving efforts, optimization of marketing initiatives, and renegotiating vendor and third-party agreements. Moreover, the company banks heavily on the Palace Station and Palms redevelopment projects. Also, it expects quick recovery in its Las Vegas operations. However, coronavirus related woes persists. Even though the company has resumed operations at majority of its gaming properties, traffic is expected to be affected by the social-distancing protocols. This along with COVID-19-related costs and travel restrictions added to the woes. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have declined over the past 30 days.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $27.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,404,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,104,000 after purchasing an additional 480,382 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,684,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 321.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 138,467 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

