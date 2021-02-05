Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) to Hold

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. The Company’s products include filters, capacitors, thermistors, resistors, noise suppression components, coils, piezoelectric sound components, power supplies, sensors, hybrid integrated circuit (IC), and microwave components. It sells its products to electronics companies for use as components in telecommunication, computer, audio, video, automotive electronics, and other electronic products. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Murata Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Murata Manufacturing stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Murata Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

