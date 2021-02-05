Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Shares of Frank’s International stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. Frank’s International has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $712.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.37 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $6,066,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Frank’s International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,184,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 89.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

