Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRSR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of CRSR opened at $44.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $1,642,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $31,314,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $3,216,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

