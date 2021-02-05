Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to Hold

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

