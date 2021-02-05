Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Strong Sell

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Aichele sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,414.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $73,342.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at $977,175.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,813 shares of company stock worth $1,428,229. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 166,854 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

