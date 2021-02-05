Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) to Sell

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a PE ratio of -30.57.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $3,679,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 142,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,908.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $10,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,248,681.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,277,032 shares of company stock worth $51,019,959 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $62,000. CWM LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

