Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. BioCardia posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 5,103.95% and a negative return on equity of 496.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

NASDAQ BCDA opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. CM Management LLC owned about 1.85% of BioCardia as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

