Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.80. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PJT Partners by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $8,159,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PJT opened at $71.33 on Friday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

