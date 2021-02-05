Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) to Announce $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) will report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands posted earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Beach Brands.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 45.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of HBB stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. Hamilton Beach Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Third Avenue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 52,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

