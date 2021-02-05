Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Apollo Global Management reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 75.28%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,815,314 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 76.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 560,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after buying an additional 242,700 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $10,320,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 553,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after buying an additional 136,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

