Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to Post $0.57 EPS

Analysts expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AECOM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. AECOM reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AECOM will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AECOM.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

ACM stock opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -45.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $55.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AECOM by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AECOM (ACM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.