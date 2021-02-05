Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.10). Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.32% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TENX stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.46. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

