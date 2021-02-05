Zacks: Analysts Expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $399.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will post $399.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $377.00 million and the highest is $439.00 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $416.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of CNX opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

In related news, CAO Alan K. Shepard purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO N J. Deiuliis bought 11,900 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 35,309 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2,405.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,178,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,807 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 65.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 724,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 285,676 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in CNX Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

