Zacks: Analysts Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CenterPoint Energy.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of CNP opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.