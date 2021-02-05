Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.96. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Aaron’s.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,131,324.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,455,000 after buying an additional 446,311 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 14.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s during the third quarter worth $8,098,000.

Shares of AAN opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20. The Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

