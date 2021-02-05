Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.58. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

MOFG stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.58 million, a PE ratio of 130.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

