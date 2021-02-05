Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.23). Limoneira reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,125 shares of company stock worth $305,395 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. 18 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,290. The company has a market capitalization of $277.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

