Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Post $2.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report earnings per share of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the lowest is $2.09. Encore Capital Group reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECPG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

ECPG opened at $32.42 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59.

In related news, Director Wendy Hannam bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,706 shares in the company, valued at $828,153.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 146.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

