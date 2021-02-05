Zacks: Analysts Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $525.63 Million

Equities analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report sales of $525.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $531.00 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $470.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $12,063,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 569.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 313,801 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 381,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after buying an additional 159,256 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 99,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

BGS opened at $32.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

