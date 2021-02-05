Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post ($0.92) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($1.19). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million.

ARCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $86.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 3.01.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 198,866 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 324,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 53,206 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

