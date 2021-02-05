Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Stock Price Up 31.2%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) rose 31.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 4,063,167 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 1,063,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YJ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.46 million, a PE ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.11 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yunji Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunji stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 17,897.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Yunji worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunji Company Profile (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

