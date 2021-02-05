Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,153,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49. Yum China has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUMC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

