Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $108.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.11.

NYSE:YUM traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.34. 5,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,127. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average of $99.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

