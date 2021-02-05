Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

YUM stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $110.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.84.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

